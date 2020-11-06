Ryland Anderson Sr.
Ryland Anderson Sr. born September 10th, 1922 to Ustis and Betty Anderson in Richmond, Virginia. Ryland entered into eternal peace on Tuesday November 3rd, 2020 at Pine Acres Nursing Home in Madison, New Jersey. Originally from Virginia, Ryland relocated at an early age to Morristown, New Jersey with his dad and siblings after the death of his mother. He graduated from Morristown High School in 1942. After graduation, Ryland joined the United States Marine Corps submitting to his training at the segregated Montford Point North Carolina base. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Ryland met the love of his life for 63 years, Ruth Randolph and they were united in marriage on June 8th, 1949. To that union their son Ryland Jr. was born. Ryland was a member of the Mechanic International Union of Operators Engineers Local 825 for 38 years. He operated his own Texaco gas station and repair garage which was located on Ridgedale Avenue in Morristown, New Jersey. Ryland gave his life to Jesus Christ at Calvary Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Harold Clark. He served on the Trustee Board as Chairperson, as well as the Parking Ministry. He was predeceased by his wife and son. Ryland leaves to cherish the memories of his long life, Amy Anderson (Sister-in-Law) of Morristown,6 Nephews, Dwyane Anderson of Chicago, Illinois, Bradford Broome of Morristown, Walter Manley of Chandler, Arizona, Hank Randolph of Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Robert Randolph of Franklin, New Jersey and Dr. Andrew Randolph of Deland, Florida. 3 Nieces, Charlene Anderson and Betty Manley (Nieces) both of Morristown, and Laura Randolph Mahand of Elizabeth, New Jersey and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services are private. Condolences may be offered online at www.rowefuneral.com