Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
Sadie Carpentier

Sadie Carpentier Obituary
Sadie Carpentier

Whippany - Sadie Carpentier, of Whippany passed away on November 3, 3019 at St. Clare's Hospital, in Dover. She is the beloved wife of 72 years of George. She is the dear mother of Georgiann Micci and her husband Joseph, Doreen Castro and her husband Williams, and Patty Dipchan and her fiancée Mike Entrot; and loving grandmother of 3 and great grandmother of 1.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10am at Bradley Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd., in Whippany. Entombment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park, Union. There will be a visitation on Tuesday from 4-7pm at the funeral home. Those who wish to make a contribution in memory of Sadie may do so, to .
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
