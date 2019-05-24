|
|
Sally Alworth
Blairstown - Sally Wright Alworth of Blairstown, NJ., beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend returned to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Manhattan, NY, while serving in the Holy Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was 79. Sally was born June 5, 1939, in Beaver, Utah, and grew up in nearby Milford, Utah. Over the years, she lived in Salt Lake City and Bountiful, UT, San Jose, CA, and Blairstown, NJ, forging dear friendships everywhere she went. She was married to Anthony Alworth (1992 - present) and Marvin Lee Wright (1963 to his death in 1986). She was married previously to B. Karl Merryweather. Sally owned and operated a quilt shop, Aardvark & C., in Morris Plains, NJ. Her favorite moments were spending time with family and friends, serving others, and walking through the sands of Cape Cod. She was a true disciple of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Sally is survived by Anthony Alworth, her husband of 27 years, her brother, Larry C. Edwards, her children; Kristin Porter, Shauna Bailey, Melvin Lee Wright, Eric Edgar Wright, Manuel Jeremiah Wright, and Anna Wright, and Tony's children; Jeffery Alworth, Roger Alworth, David Alworth, Cameron Alworth, Ginnie Alworth, Gordon Alworth and James Alworth. She leaves behind a robust posterity of 28 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren (with more on the way). Sally was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Cecil Edwards, mother, Norma Rose Edwards, sister Pamela Belliston, brother Jeffery Edwards, husband Marvin Lee Wright and granddaughter Eliza Bailey.
We expect that she was greeted in death by their loving embraces. We love her and will miss her.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 11 AM in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 154 Mountain Road, Flanders, NJ.
Visitation on Monday May 27, from 6 to 9 PM at the Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on May 24, 2019