Sally Fairchild Foy
Scarborough, ME - Sally Fairchild Foy, age 73, died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. She was born in Morristown to Stanley Webb Fairchild and Ann (Deskovick) Fairchild. Sally spent most of her life as a resident of Mendham Borough before retiring to Bristol, ME and eventually Kennebunk, ME. She was a founder and former president of the Mendham Borough Historical Society, actively served on several committees as a member of New Jersey and Maine State Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapters, and most recently was involved with the Colonial Dames of America. Late in 2018, she was invited to Walker's Point in Kennebunkport to present former President George H.W. Bush and posthumously, his wife, Barbara Bush with the Community Service Award from the DAR.
Sally worked for 30 years at the Morris County Courthouse where she was fortunate enough to meet many of her friends and work with some of the most respected judges and lawyers in the area.
She leaves behind her two children, Stanley Fairchild Foy of Kennebunk, ME and Stephanie Fairchild Foy of Vernon, NJ; three grandchildren; Sophia Antoinette Foy, Alexandra Elizabeth Fairchild Foy, and Peter Charles Foy IV. She was predeceased by her husband Peter Charles Foy III. She also leaves behind a great friend in Geri Blanchard of Morristown, NJ.
A gathering will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Road, Whippany, from 5 PM to 8 PM. Her burial will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hanover Cemetery for immediate family members.
For additional information, including donation information, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record on June 13, 2019