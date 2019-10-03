|
Sally J. Young
Newton - Sally J. Young, 89, passed away peacefully August 7, 2019 at her son's home in Newton, NJ.
Sally was born and raised in Mendham with deep roots in the community. Her uncle, Reginald Robinson, owned Robinson's Drug Store which was a stone's throw from the home she grew up on Hilltop Rd. Sally's love of books began early in her life having spent time at the Mendham Library right across the street from her childhood home. That love turned into her profession having worked as a Library Media Specialist at Parsippany Hills High School for 25years. She graduated from Morristown High School and earned a Bachelor's degree in liberal arts and later a Master's degree in Library Science from Rutgers University
Sally was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Thomas C. Young, who passed away on February 21st this year, her daughter, Deborah Tabatchnick in 2011, her sister Linda Summerton and her beloved dog, Scrappy, on June 27, 2019. Sally is survived by her son, Jonathan and his wife Jann and her daughter Pamela Brodhead and husband Brian, her brother Rob Johnson and his wife Mickie, her sister Mary Winkler and her husband Don. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jason Young, Katelyn VanHise, Daniel Brodhead, Jeremy and Melissa Tabatchnick. She was also blessed with 5 great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Sally was an incredible woman that everyone loved. She was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, needlepoint artist, gardener and gourmet cook. Her love of books was only surpassed by her love of bunny collectibles.
Sally will be immensely missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held October 5th from 9am to 12pm at the Bailey Funeral Home, Mendham, NJ followed by a graveside service at Hilltop Cemetery at 12:30 with Alison Paden officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice of Newton, NJ or St. Hubert's AnimalWelfare Center karenannquinlanhospice.org, sthuberts.org.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2019