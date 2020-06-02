Salvatore L. Sacco
Rockaway Boro - Salvatore L. Sacco died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown, PA. He was 91. Born and raised in Dunmore, PA , he lived in Rockaway Borough for over 60 years.
Mr. Sacco worked in Munitions at Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway Twp. He served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. Mr. Sacco was an Exempt member of the Rockaway Borough Fire Department where he proudly served for over 60 years. He was a parishioner of St. Cecilia's Church where he had served as an usher and volunteer for other various church event such as church picnics. He was also a member of American Legion Post #344 of Rockaway Twp. and the former American Legion Post 175 of Rockaway Borough.
He was predeceased by his wife, Johanna on April 3, 2020; his daughter, Deborah Sacco Lynch; and two sons Leonard and Thomas. He is survived by two sons: Salvatore of Kunkletown, PA and Joseph of Rockaway; a son-in-law, Jack Lynch; and grandchildren: Christopher M. (Eileen) Sacco, Leigh Ann Sacco, Caitlyn Lynch, and Garrett (Allyson) Lynch; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many.
Due to current health and public safety regulations, services will be private with burial at St. Cecilia Cemetery, Rockaway.
Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave., Rockaway. Condolences may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.