Services
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
4 Church Lane
Boonton Township, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Greenwood Cemetery
Boonton, NJ
Boonton - Sandra Davis, 70, devoted mother and grandmother of Boonton, NJ, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Born in Newark, NJ, and raised by her grandmother, she lived a short-time in Great Falls, SC before moving back to Boonton, NJ where she lived for over 65 years. She was the daughter of Willie Mae Gayden.

Sandra worked many years in home cleaning services in the area.

She loved being a mother and grandmother, cooking and Persian cats.

Surviving are her devoted children, Andre Gibson and his wife, Chikodiri, Mary Davis and Walter Gibson, III; cherished grandchildren, DeAndre, Shaleah, Zion, Ayden, Avery, Andre, Jr., Hendirx and Greyson; also her beloved cat, Max.

Please join the family as they celebrate her life at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 4 Church Lane, Boonton Township, NJ on Saturday, August 10th, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be from 9-11 am at church. The interment will follow immediately at Greenwood Cemetery in Boonton.

Arrangements in care of the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home of Boonton. To share a condolence or a memory, please visit codeymackeyfh.com.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 8, 2019
