Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Heavenly Rest Cemetery
East Hanover, NJ
View Map
Sandra L. Beck-Holeman

Sandra L. Beck-Holeman Obituary
Sandra L. Beck-Holeman

Victory Gardens - Sandra L. Beck-Holeman, 59, of Victory Gardens, passed away suddenly as a result of complications from diabetes, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Care One, Whippany. She was born in Winchester, MA, formerly of Dover and has been a resident of Victory Gardens since 2003.

Sandra worked Inventory Control for N.R.C, Dover for 25 years and retired in 2007. She loved the NY Giants, NY Mets and the Boston Red Sox. She loved being around her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking with her husband Dave on Sundays and was very particular about her household laundry.

She is survived by her husband Mayor David Holeman, Jr.; two children Gerald of Mt. Arlington and David III and his wife Alexis of Stanhope; parents Robert and Dorothy Beck of Belvidere; six sisters Donna and Scott Madison, Robbin and Rich Surmaitis, Kimberly and Leon Mares, Barbara and Scott Thomas, Alison Koenig and David Chirip and Donna and George Orama; seven grandchildren Skylar, Syann, Attias, David IV, Issiaha, Nigel and Travon; also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Chioma "Chee" in 2018.

Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph, NJ (www.tuttlefh.com). Graveside Service Friday, August 9, 2019, 11:00AM at Heavenly Rest Cemetery, East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , http://www.diabetes.org/.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 6, 2019
