Sandra Lea Fisher (nee Wiss)
Budd Lake - Sandra Lea Fisher (nee Wiss), 82 years old, passed away unexpectedly at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born to Simon and Beatrice Wiss in Queens, NY, she had lived in Teaneck, NJ before moving to Budd Lake, NJ many years ago.
Sandra was a secretary for A.T.& T. in Parsippany, NJ for many years. She was very active with the Mount Olive Senior Center and the Mount Olive Library.
Sandra is predeceased by her husband, Sheldon Fisher (1987) and is the devoted mother of Dean Fisher and his wife, Catherine of Bolton Landing, NY, Scott Fisher and his wife, Lori of Greensboro, NC and Ilene Sargent and her husband, Scott of Wantage Twp., NJ. Loving grandmother of Stacy, Erin, Rob, Beth and Eric. Cherished great grandmother (GiGi) of Shawn, Owen and Anthony. Dear sister of Rochelle Wasserman of Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
Private cremation services by Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ. A celebration of Sandra's Life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts to Make A Wish, NJ would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020