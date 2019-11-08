Resources
Sarah Jean Lecher

Cinnaminson - Sarah Jean Lecher died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Cinnaminson Center in Cinnaminson, NJ. She was 75.

Born in Dover, NJ, she lived in Berkshire Valley with her loving parents Myrtle and James Lecher, for the majority of her life. Sarah later moved to Mt. Arlington and then to Cinnaminson.

Sarah was a member of the Berkshire Valley United Methodist Church, the Flanders ARC Activity Center, and a volunteer at the Methodist Manor in Branchville. Sarah was a very dedicated and loved employee at Pizza Hut in Succasunna for many years. She also loved bowling and was a member of the ARC Bowling Team.

Sarah was predeceased by her mother, Myrtle Lecher, her father James Lecher, and her brother James Lecher. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Irene Lecher, her niece Dianne Tshudy, and her nephew James Lecher.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 12:00 PM at Marcella Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home in Rockaway.

Messages of condolence may be sent to RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
