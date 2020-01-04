Services
Sarah Lynn Lyczkowski

Sarah Lynn Lyczkowski Obituary
Sarah Lynn Lyczkowski

Wharton - Sarah Lynn Lyczkowski, beloved great granddaughter, granddaughter, daughter, sister and friend passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital/Dover General. She was 35 years of age.

Sarah was born at Dover General Hospital on March 12, 1984. Sarah was raised in the Ironia section of Randolph. She was recently a resident of Wharton and lived in Flemington for many years.

Sarah was a good friend to all who knew her. She loved animals and her family. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed working as a preschool aide and adored children.

Survived by her father, Jerry Lyczkowski, her mother Elaine Rosko and her sister Michelle Lyczkowski. Also survived by her step-sister, Jessica Brust. She will be missed and loved by those who knew her.

A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family and close friends. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
