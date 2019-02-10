Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Martyr Church
Madison, NJ
View Map
Dr. Sargis A. Khoobiar M.D. Obituary
Dr. Sargis A. Khoobiar, MD

Madison - Dr. Sargis A. Khoobiar, MD, 43, a longtime Madison resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. Dr. Khoobiar was a dedicated professional that earned an outstanding reputation as a cardiologist for his personal, high level of care to his patients. He was a devoted husband and father, and was especially proud of his three sons that he loved dearly. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Dr. Khoobiar's life on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 3-5PM & 7-9PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. For a complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
