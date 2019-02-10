|
|
Dr. Sargis A. Khoobiar, MD
Madison - Dr. Sargis A. Khoobiar, MD, 43, a longtime Madison resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. Dr. Khoobiar was a dedicated professional that earned an outstanding reputation as a cardiologist for his personal, high level of care to his patients. He was a devoted husband and father, and was especially proud of his three sons that he loved dearly. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Dr. Khoobiar's life on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 3-5PM & 7-9PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. For a complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 10, 2019