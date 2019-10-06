Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Scott Gregory McGlashan


1994 - 2019
Scott Gregory McGlashan Obituary
Scott Gregory McGlashan

Randolph - Scott Gregory McGlashan, 25, of Randolph, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born and raised in Stanhope and Randolph.

Scott had a love for fishing since he was born, drag racing with his dad and target shooting. He enjoyed his mustang "All Money" and his dog Dozer AKA Dumb Dog, whom he rescued from 11th Hour. Scott loved spending time with his family. He was a member of a dart team at Shakey Jakes, Stanhope and a fishing club in Augusta.

He is survived by his mother Donna Lee Andrews; father Scott and wife Tracy McGlashan; siblings Geoffrey and Shannon; grandparents Robert and Bobbie Ann McGlashan; aunts Debbie and Wendy; uncle Greg; God parents James Benny Rigger and Bonnie Gillaspie; high school sweetheart Erin Smith and many other loving family members.

Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 3:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service Thursday, October 10, 2019, 11:00AM, also at the funeral home. Interment is private.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
