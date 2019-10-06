|
Scott Gregory McGlashan
Randolph - Scott Gregory McGlashan, 25, of Randolph, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born and raised in Stanhope and Randolph.
Scott had a love for fishing since he was born, drag racing with his dad and target shooting. He enjoyed his mustang "All Money" and his dog Dozer AKA Dumb Dog, whom he rescued from 11th Hour. Scott loved spending time with his family. He was a member of a dart team at Shakey Jakes, Stanhope and a fishing club in Augusta.
He is survived by his mother Donna Lee Andrews; father Scott and wife Tracy McGlashan; siblings Geoffrey and Shannon; grandparents Robert and Bobbie Ann McGlashan; aunts Debbie and Wendy; uncle Greg; God parents James Benny Rigger and Bonnie Gillaspie; high school sweetheart Erin Smith and many other loving family members.
Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 3:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service Thursday, October 10, 2019, 11:00AM, also at the funeral home. Interment is private.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019