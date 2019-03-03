Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Chuch
Wharton, NJ
Sean Patrick McDonald

Tarpon Springs, FL - Sean Patrick McDonald, 49, died on Monday, February 25, 2019 at home following a thirteen year battle with cancer.

Born in New York, NY, he lived in Jersey City, Hopatcong, Randolph, Dover, Franklin and Mason City, IA before moving to Tarpon Springs, FL in 2018.

Sean received his B.S.M.E. in Mechanical Engineering from NJ Institute of Technology and was employed in Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer before working for Camfil Farr from 1996 to 2008. He then went to work at Mercy Medical Center-NI as Director of Process Excellence until he was no longer able to work.

As a young man, he was an active member of BSA and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Sean was a lifelong fan of the NY Giants and was able to attend Super Bowl XLVI with his son. Sean was an avid guitar player and shared his love of music with his children. He was a parishioner of Epiphany Parish.

Survived by his wife of almost 26 years, Anne (nee Gildersleeve). Five Children:Connor McDonald of Wharton, Erin McDonald of Ames, IA, Maureen McDonald of Ames, IA, Gillian McDonald of Tarpon Springs, FL, Megan McDonald of Tarpon Springs, FL. Parents; Robert & Mary McDonald of Millsboro, DE. Brothers:Robert McDonald, Jr. and wife Debi of Mine Hill, Brian McDonald of Atlanta, GA. Also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 3-5 & 7-9pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday 10:30am at St. Mary's Chuch, Wharton. Interment will be private. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2019
