Sean Ryan Dwyer
Randolph - Sean Ryan Dwyer, 35, a resident of Randolph passed away Friday, December 27th, 2019 at his home in Randolph, NJ.
Sean is survived by his adoring mother Susan. His brothers and sisters Derek J. Dwyer and wife Jennifer of NY, Jennifer D. Smith and husband Doug of Chester, Kati L. Hourihan and husband Tom of New Providence, and Kalie E. Buco and Daniel of Rockaway. His Nephews and Nieces Preston, Harper, Bennett, Grace, Henry, Hailey, Grey, Alice, Emma, Lily and Caroline. Also, survived by his Grandmother Claire Flanagan and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
He is predeceased by his father David James Dwyer III and Uncle Sean Patrick Dwyer and Grandparents.
Sean was smart, funny, loyal and tough. He was selfless and deeply cared about the well-being of others. Sean cherished spending time with his family and friends, especially his many beloved Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph. (www.tuttlefh.com)
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to , 1034 Salem Road, Union, NJ 07083.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019