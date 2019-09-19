|
Senator Anthony R. Bucco
Boonton - Senator Anthony R. Bucco, 81, a lifelong resident of Boonton, committed public servant, and loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed from this earth on September 16, 2019.
Bucco served the community he loved for over 40 years in elected office, rising from Boonton Alderman and Mayor, to Morris County Freeholder, State Assemblyman, and eventually a State Senator, which he served through seven Governors.
Respected on both sides of the political aisle, his passion for helping others allowed him to touch countless lives on issues large and small across the region and state. In addition to serving as the lead Republican voice on the state budget, he was proud of meaningful laws that supported Lake Hopatcong, increased drunk driving penalties, and delivered safe-haven protections for moms and infants.
Beyond his legislative service, Bucco was President of Baker Titan Adhesives, a manufacturing company based in Paterson; served as a volunteer and board member for countless non-profit organizations; and as a member of the US Army Reserves, 1957-1965.
Bucco was a deep man of faith who attended Mass every morning before starting his day. He took the greatest pride and joy in his family, including his beloved wife Helen (nee Jayne) of over 60 years and their son, Anthony M. Bucco, and his wife Amy. He loved and cared deeply for his grandchildren, Anthony II (Josie), Lauren Haggart (Brian), Jenna Bucco, and his step grandchildren, John Ciamillo, Sarah Ciamillo, DVM, and Emily Cadematori (Ken); and his beloved great grandchildren Declan, Kaid and Valentina, who will miss his calming presence, humor and friendship. He was predeceased by his loving sister, Anna Marie Bucco.
Arrangements are by Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. A private visitation for close family and friends will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R. C. Church, 910 Birch Street in Boonton from 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM, followed by a private funeral Mass promptly at noon. The public is encouraged to attend a remembrance service that will be held on Sunday Oct. 6 at 2pm, at the County College of Morris Student Center Auditorium, Center Grove Rd., Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in his memory to the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad, PO Box 16, Boonton, NJ 07005 or to the Boonton Fire Department.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 19, 2019