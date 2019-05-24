|
|
Seymour Levine
Dover - Seymour Levine, 92, of Dover NJ, passed away on May 19th in Sarasota Florida. He was born in the Bronx, NY to Morris and Lottie Levine. They moved to Dover NJ in 1939. He was married for 62 years to Pearl who predeceased him in 2012. Beginning in 1950, he served in the army doing photo intelligence interpretation. Pursuing his avid interest in photography,his first job was in a NYC photo lab printing pictures for noted photographers. He went on to start his own business taking wedding and portrait photos. He was rarely seen anywhere without a camera around his neck. Seymour also had a 45 year career at Picatinny Arsenal. His work included nuclear weapon components and container design and served as an international liaison with Asia and Europe. He was awarded three patents for military inventions.
Seymour enjoyed swimming, skiing, racquetball, participating in the annual photo show, attending lectures and traveling.
He is survived by his daughters Sharon and Jackie and son in-law Barry.
He was predeceased by his sister Eleanor Cohn and brother Al Levine.
Funeral services will be on Friday, May 24 at 2:00 at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Randolph NJ.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mount Sinai Cemetery.
For further details, please call J.L. Apter Memorial Chapels of Dover at (973)366-1700.
Published in Daily Record on May 24, 2019