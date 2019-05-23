|
|
Shannon Claire Lally Mrotchek
Morristown - Shannon Claire Lally Mrotchek, 52, of Morristown, NJ, peacefully passed away at her home on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Born in Teaneck, NJ to Robert and Irma Lally, Shannon graduated from Bridgewater Raritan High School; Penn State University as an undergraduate student; and NYU as a graduate student. Shannon maintained deep, rewarding relationships with her core high school and her Penn State AOPi friends throughout her life. Shannon was a financial services professional with Fiserv, Inc. In 2017, Shannon fulfilled her goal of competing in the Jersey Girl Triathlon. She also very much enjoyed ice skating with her children at their country home in Skytop, PA.
Shannon married Igor Mrotchek in 1996 and raised four wonderful children. Misha (20) is a rising junior at Skidmore College as a biology/pre-med major. Brendan (19) is a senior graduating from The Hun School of Princeton and will play junior hockey while concurrently pursuing a Nurse Practitioner's degree. Emily (13) is a rising 8th grader at Far Hills Country Day School with strong algebra and acting skills (including the lead character in Peter Pan). John (11) is a rising 6th grader in the math honors class at Frelinghuysen Middle School. All the children are accomplished hockey and lacrosse student athletes.
Besides her husband and children, Shannon is survived by her mother, Irma Lally, six Lally siblings (Robert, Donna, Thomas, Edward, Joseph and John) and their families including 12 nieces and nephews plus 9 grandnieces and grandnephews. Shannon was predeceased by her father, Robert T. Lally.
A funeral mass will be held at 9:30 AM on June 1, 2019 in the Church of the Assumption, 91 Maple Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960. To share a condolence or a memory, please visit https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/dailyrecord/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the children's education fund at:
Shannon C. Mrotchek Living Trust, 706 Sturbridge Drive, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 or through the , 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 to cure breast cancer.
Published in Daily Record on May 23, 2019