Sharon E. Viscardi
Sharon E. Viscardi

Morristown - Sharon E. Viscardi passed away at her home on November 15, 2020. She was 63 years old.

Born in Morristown, NJ, to parents Robert and Gertrude (nee Long) Connell, Sharon lived in Mendham and Great Meadows before settling in Stanhope in 2005.

Sharon was an animal lover and an artist, spending much of her time doting on her pets, painting her house or working on art projects. Her other preferred medium was pumpkins, and as a skilled carver, created masterpiece Jack-O-Lanterns for Halloween every year. She started this pumpkin carving tradition with her daughters and continued the tradition every year with her fiancé Greg. As her daughters grew, Sharon planted flowers with them every spring and passed on the love of gardening to them. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her fiancé, spending time with her family and shared a love of wine with both of her daughters. Sharon was a hard worker and a dedicated employee to the Market Place in Flanders, NJ where she worked for over 15 years before recently retiring. She enjoyed traveling to Cape May and bringing her dog, Snowball, to play in the ocean.

Sharon is survived by her fiancé of 13 years, Gregory Summers, daughters Jamie (Joe Antonello) Viscardi, and Samantha (Scott Phillips) Viscardi, sisters Teri (Felix) McIntyre and Janet (John) Cillo, brother Robert (Maggie) Connell, and her beloved canine companion, Snowball, as well as her granddogs, Otis and Mocha.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, from 4-8 PM at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd, Mendham NJ. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's memory may be made to the 11th Hour Animal Rescue of Morris County, NJ. Donations can be made at www.ehrdogs.org




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bailey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Funeral Home
8 Hilltop Road
Mendham, NJ 07945
(973) 543-4720
