Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services
16 Righter Ave.
Denville, NJ
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services
16 Righter Ave.
Denville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Veach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon R. Veach


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon R. Veach Obituary
Sharon R. Veach

Rockaway - Sharon R. Veach (Blaine) of Rockaway, NJ passed away on July 4, 2019, at the age of 75.

Sharon was a local artist.

Sharon is survived by her step father Martin J. Margolin of Rockaway, and by her sister June Seller.

She is predeceased by her husband Loren Veach, mother Helen Margolin, also brother George Blaine.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 11:00am to 12:00PM, service 12:00 at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville, NJ 07834 followed by interment services at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now