Sharon R. Veach
Rockaway - Sharon R. Veach (Blaine) of Rockaway, NJ passed away on July 4, 2019, at the age of 75.
Sharon was a local artist.
Sharon is survived by her step father Martin J. Margolin of Rockaway, and by her sister June Seller.
She is predeceased by her husband Loren Veach, mother Helen Margolin, also brother George Blaine.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 11:00am to 12:00PM, service 12:00 at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville, NJ 07834 followed by interment services at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on July 14, 2019