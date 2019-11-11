|
Sharon S. Treloar
Virginia Beach, VA - Sharon S. Treloar, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 17, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Marjorie Sohn. Her family moved to Succasunna, NJ when she was 7. Sharon graduated from Roxbury High School in 1956. She attended the Tobe-Coburn School for Fashion Careers in New York City, graduating in 1958. She worked at Saks Fifth Avenue and as a stylist for a fashion photographer.
Sharon later married and lived in Kenvil, NJ. She was a member of the Roxbury Garden Club, the First Presbyterian Church of Succasunna, and was a Brownie Leader. She worked as an Assistant Buyer at Epstein's and at Roots Clothiers in Morristown NJ.
Sharon went back to school in her late thirties and obtained a Bachelor's of Arts at Montclair State University in 1978. After working at Horizon Bank and Frigidaire, she moved to Virginia Beach for her retirement years. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed the arts, especially theater.
Sharon is survived by her two daughters: Leslie Treloar of Chester, NJ and Michele O'Halloran and her husband Bob of Succasunna, NJ, and granddaughter, Amy O'Halloran. She was predeceased by her sister Jennifer Appleby and her granddaughter, Megan O'Halloran. She is also survived by her sister Dr. M. Elspeth Goodin of Milford, PA, her former spouse, Charlie Treloar of Kenvil, NJ, several nieces and a nephew.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Succasunna, NJ on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Succasunna, 99 Main St., Succasunna NJ 07876.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019