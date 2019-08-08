Services
St Virgil's Parish
250 Speedwell Ave
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St Virgil's church
Morris Plains, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Duff Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Duff Hoffman Obituary
Sheila Duff Hoffman

Mt. Pleasant, SC - Sheila Duff Hoffman, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, SC passed away peacefully with family and friends near on July 21, 2019.

Sheila was born and raised in Morris Plains, attending St Virgil's and graduating from Bayley Ellard High School in 1960. She raised her family in Morris Plains before moving to Manasquan, NJ and later to South Carolina.

She is survived by her son Jeff (and Katie) Hoffman and daughter Denise (and David) Bradshaw. She also leaves six grandchildren; Kaitlin, London, Maddox, Cash, Christine and Stephanie.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on August 13th at St Virgil's church in Morris Plains. Sheila's request was that in lieu of flowers please make a donate to in here name. She was always a big supporter of their mission.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.