Sheila Duff Hoffman
Mt. Pleasant, SC - Sheila Duff Hoffman, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, SC passed away peacefully with family and friends near on July 21, 2019.
Sheila was born and raised in Morris Plains, attending St Virgil's and graduating from Bayley Ellard High School in 1960. She raised her family in Morris Plains before moving to Manasquan, NJ and later to South Carolina.
She is survived by her son Jeff (and Katie) Hoffman and daughter Denise (and David) Bradshaw. She also leaves six grandchildren; Kaitlin, London, Maddox, Cash, Christine and Stephanie.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on August 13th at St Virgil's church in Morris Plains. Sheila's request was that in lieu of flowers please make a donate to in here name. She was always a big supporter of their mission.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 8, 2019