Sherry Ann Malone Lewin



Sherry, born 8/28/64, Dover NJ, and currently resided in Patterson, NJ, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.



Sherry is survived by daughter, Amber Shann Malone, granddaughter Jaelynn Sky Malone, sister Kimberly Malone and parents Peg and Richard Malone.



All of Ft. Myers, Fl. Special friend and companion Robert Federkiewicz of Patterson, NJ. Also JoAnn and Frank Hadnagy, Michael and Eileen Updyke. Special aunts and uncles.



Arrangements by Aloia Funeral Home, Garfield, N.J.



Private services to be held at a future date at Our Lady of Light Catholic Community, Ft. Myers Florida.









