Sherry Davis-Ruffin
Morristown - Sherry Davis-Ruffin, born on April 30, 1955, to the late William M. Davis, Jr. and Marie C. Davis, peacefully departed this life on August 5, 2019. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband, Jeffrey Ruffin and son Jiyon; sisters, Lori Nelson, and Gwyn Burnett. Visitation Fri. August 9, 6-9pm and Sat. August 10, 10-11 am followed by the homegoing service at 11am. All services at Bethel A.M.E. Church 59 Spring St. Morristown. Condolences may be expressed online at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 8, 2019