Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
59 Spring St.
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
59 Spring St.
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
59 Spring St.
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Sherry Davis-Ruffin

Sherry Davis-Ruffin Obituary
Sherry Davis-Ruffin

Morristown - Sherry Davis-Ruffin, born on April 30, 1955, to the late William M. Davis, Jr. and Marie C. Davis, peacefully departed this life on August 5, 2019. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband, Jeffrey Ruffin and son Jiyon; sisters, Lori Nelson, and Gwyn Burnett. Visitation Fri. August 9, 6-9pm and Sat. August 10, 10-11 am followed by the homegoing service at 11am. All services at Bethel A.M.E. Church 59 Spring St. Morristown. Condolences may be expressed online at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 8, 2019
