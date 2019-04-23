|
|
Shirley Grace Sebastian
Roxbury Township - Mrs. Shirley Grace (Kohler) Sebastian, 90, died on April 21, 2019 at her home. She was born at home in Landing and grew up in Wharton and was a 1946 graduate of Wharton High School. She then lived in Franklin before moving to Ledgewood in 1954. She was the V P and Secretary at Parkhurst Distributing Company in Ledgewood, NJ for 38 years before retiring in 1992. She was a long time member of St Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Succasunna.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Sebastian. She also leaves her daughters; Robin (and Luther) Hellyer of Succasunna and Nancy (and James) Smith of Lumberton, NC, 4 grandchildren; Jesse (and Christine) Hellyer, Kaitlyn Helyer (and Colin), Brittany Smith, and Bryan (and Morgan) Smith, 3 great grandchildren; Charlotte, Cecelia, and Jonathan Hellyer. She also leaves her beloved nieces; Brenda Wilson, Mary Grace Conklin, Bridgett Kliesh, and nephew Brian Todd. She was predeceased by her sister and next door neighbor Mary Ellen Todd who died last year.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Wednesday, from 7 - 9 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, 10 am, at the Funeral Home with the interment to follow at the Flanders Hillside Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 23, 2019