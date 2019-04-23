Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sebastian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Grace Sebastian

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Grace Sebastian Obituary
Shirley Grace Sebastian

Roxbury Township - Mrs. Shirley Grace (Kohler) Sebastian, 90, died on April 21, 2019 at her home. She was born at home in Landing and grew up in Wharton and was a 1946 graduate of Wharton High School. She then lived in Franklin before moving to Ledgewood in 1954. She was the V P and Secretary at Parkhurst Distributing Company in Ledgewood, NJ for 38 years before retiring in 1992. She was a long time member of St Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Succasunna.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Sebastian. She also leaves her daughters; Robin (and Luther) Hellyer of Succasunna and Nancy (and James) Smith of Lumberton, NC, 4 grandchildren; Jesse (and Christine) Hellyer, Kaitlyn Helyer (and Colin), Brittany Smith, and Bryan (and Morgan) Smith, 3 great grandchildren; Charlotte, Cecelia, and Jonathan Hellyer. She also leaves her beloved nieces; Brenda Wilson, Mary Grace Conklin, Bridgett Kliesh, and nephew Brian Todd. She was predeceased by her sister and next door neighbor Mary Ellen Todd who died last year.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Wednesday, from 7 - 9 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, 10 am, at the Funeral Home with the interment to follow at the Flanders Hillside Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now