Shirley M. Quinby
Newton - Quinby, Shirley M. age 84 of Newton, NJ passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at her home following a long illness. Born in Buffalo, NY she had lived many years in Tonawanda, NY and Mountain Lakes, NJ before moving to Bristol Glen Newton, NJ.
Daughter of the late Howard and Ethel of Clarence NY, Shirley was a long time member of the Community Church of Mountain Lakes, NJ. A graduate of the University of Vermont, she earned her Bachelor's degree in 1956. Shirley was the president and co-owner of Actively Yours sports clothing with her daughter Karen Quinby. Located in Mountain Lakes, NJ she was a well-known distributor of major sports apparel from her home as well as online. She was a great sales person because of her kind nature and was always there to listen your stories with genuine concern and empathy. An Artist at heart, she enjoyed painting, jewelry making and the beauty of skiing.
Ms. Quinby is survived in life by her loving husband Bruce Quinby, her son Eric B. Quinby of Morris Plains, her daughter Lynn and her husband Scott Steinetz of Wantage Twp. and Karen Quinby of Sarasota, FL. Also surviving are brother Kirk Behrens of Williamsville, NY, her sister Marcia Granger of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, as well as her grandchildren Carly and her husband Rob Licciardi, Tyler and Chad Steinetz.
Private arrangements and online condolences are being offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 7, 2019