Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
Shirley Reichert Burkhardt

Shirley Reichert Burkhardt Obituary
Shirley Reichert Burkhardt

New Providence - Shirley Reichert Burkhardt, 66, of New Providence, formerly of Madison, died peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held to celebrate Shirley's life on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. A service of remembrance will be held at 3PM during the visiting hours. Interment will be held privately for the family. For a complete obituary please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019
