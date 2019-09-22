|
|
Shirley Reichert Burkhardt
New Providence - Shirley Reichert Burkhardt, 66, of New Providence, formerly of Madison, died peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held to celebrate Shirley's life on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. A service of remembrance will be held at 3PM during the visiting hours. Interment will be held privately for the family. For a complete obituary please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019