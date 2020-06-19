Sigrid Weissman
Sigrid Weissman passed away Friday June 12th at the age of 91. She was born in 1929 in Dresden, Germany and made Hanover Township, New Jersey her home for 60 years.
She worked as a key punch operator and programmer and was also a partner (with her husband) in managing Economy Transmission in Morristown and Somerville.
Sigrid was preceded in death by her parents Hilde and Johannes, brother Hans, brother-in-law Harry, and husband Joseph.
This "tough cookie" will be missed by her son Ronald, granddaughters Tamara and Naomi, and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Disabled American Veterans Charitable Trust http://cst.dav.org/
For a complete obituary please go to Leberlakeside.com
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.