Resources
More Obituaries for Silvia Seligman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Silvia Seligman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Silvia Seligman Obituary
Silvia Seligman

West Orange - Silvia Seligman, 98, of West Orange and formerly of Livingston, passed away October 10th. Graveside services will be held Sunday, October 13th, at 11 a.m. at the King Solomon Cemetery on Dwasline Rd. in Clifton. Shiva will be observed at the Gotfried residence, 4 Knights Ct. in Randolph, NJ. Mrs Seligman was predeceased by her loving husband Edward in 2003, and also by her brother Irving and sister Tillie. She was an avid crocheter, enjoyed cooking, current events and old movies. She is survived by her daughters Rita (Lawrence) Gotfried of Randolph, Elaine (Peter) Shaw of San Diego and Susan (Allan) Levine of West Orange. Also surviving are grandchildren Jennifer (Yehoshua) Racz, Jeremy Shaw, Gwenn Levine, Jeffrey (Chrissy) Levine, Jessica (Aaron) Wolff and Allison Gotfried, as well as great grandchildren Ryan, Emma, Benjamin, Julia, William and Miriam. For additional information, please call J.L.Apter Memorial Chapels of Cedar Grove at (973)239-4200.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Silvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.