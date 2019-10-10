|
Silvia Seligman
West Orange - Silvia Seligman, 98, of West Orange and formerly of Livingston, passed away October 10th. Graveside services will be held Sunday, October 13th, at 11 a.m. at the King Solomon Cemetery on Dwasline Rd. in Clifton. Shiva will be observed at the Gotfried residence, 4 Knights Ct. in Randolph, NJ. Mrs Seligman was predeceased by her loving husband Edward in 2003, and also by her brother Irving and sister Tillie. She was an avid crocheter, enjoyed cooking, current events and old movies. She is survived by her daughters Rita (Lawrence) Gotfried of Randolph, Elaine (Peter) Shaw of San Diego and Susan (Allan) Levine of West Orange. Also surviving are grandchildren Jennifer (Yehoshua) Racz, Jeremy Shaw, Gwenn Levine, Jeffrey (Chrissy) Levine, Jessica (Aaron) Wolff and Allison Gotfried, as well as great grandchildren Ryan, Emma, Benjamin, Julia, William and Miriam. For additional information, please call J.L.Apter Memorial Chapels of Cedar Grove at (973)239-4200.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019