Skipp Tullen
Morristown - Colton "Skipp" Tullen died peacefully at his Morristown home Tuesday, June 4th. Skipp was a long-time Morristown resident, former professor at the County College of Morris, and the owner of Tullen Sound Recording in Morristown.
Skipp grew up in Massapequa, Long Island, the son of David and Rose Tullen. He became a licensed Ham Radio operator in his teens. After high school, he earned a doctorate at Columbia University. Skipp moved to Morristown in the late 1960's, becoming a professor of physics, science and engineering at the newly-formed County College of Morris, where he became department chair.
Skipp designed and built Tullen Sound Recording upon leaving County College of Morris. Each recording engineer brings his or her unique qualities to the creative process of audio recording. Skipp's one of a kind approach combined his extensive knowledge of science and physics, as well as his love and understanding of a wide range of musical genres. It was this extraordinary approach to the recording process that drew clients including the educational publisher, Silver Burdett & Ginn of Morristown. He recorded local choruses such as Harmonium and Morris Choral Society, along with a multitude of both professional and amateur musicians and personalities, including Dudley Moore, Winton Marsalis, Joe Piscopo, John Hendrix, and Dave Brubeck, as well as local instrumental and vocal professional musicians.
He leaves his wife of thirty years, Barbara Shalit.
Skipp requested no funeral, but a memorial gathering will be planned at a later date.
