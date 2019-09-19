|
|
Sophie Elkins Rolston
Boonton - Sophie Elkins Rolston, 89, of Boonton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded and comforted by members of her family.
Sophie was born to Frederick Chapman Elkins and Rosearle Waters Elkins in Philadelphia, the second of three children. She graduated, together with her friend Grace Kelly, from the Stevens School. After marrying Kenneth Stuart Rolston, Jr., Sophie moved first to Alabama and then New Jersey, raising four children. Once her children were older, she worked in a variety of capacities, including as a seamstress for an interior decorator and as a real estate agent. The quilts and clothes that she made for her children and grandchildren are still treasured by them. She also was a naturally gifted piano player and sketch artist. In the 1960s, her creativity also extended to work on and off the stage at the Barn Theater. Sophie wrote a column for the Morris County Daily Record about local history in the 1970s. She enjoyed reading mysteries, doing the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle, working jigsaw puzzles, and traveling wherever her eldest son would take her. Sophie took pride in being a highly decorated 25-year volunteer at the front reception desk of St. Clare's Hospital.
Survivors include her brother Frederick Theodore Elkins (Marion); sons Ken Rolston (Pat), David Rolston (Kathryn Rinehart), and Andrew Rolston (Tess); daughter Kelly Rolston; and four grandchildren, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Ian, and Rebecca. She is pre-deceased by her sister Mary Lee Elkins Dennerline, and former husband Kenneth Stuart Rolston.
The family is forever grateful to the staff at Boonton Care Center who made a tremendous difference in her life with their tender loving care. Sophie had a renaissance during her stay there making several friends and charming all. Sophie was a "pip" and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held privately. Sophie loved all animals, and especially looked forward to visits from therapy dogs. Donations in her honor can be made to programs that support therapy dogs or any organization of your choice.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 19, 2019