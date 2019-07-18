|
|
Sophie Kelly
Cape Coral - Sophie Kelly, Ninety-nine years young, became an angel in heaven on July 13, 2019.
A devoted wife, loving Mother, grandmother & great grandmother, she was a strong & independent woman devoted to her family. Her contagious smile, sassy "can do" attitude & positive energy inspired everyone she met. She will forever be remembered, as graceful, loving & an inspiration to us all.
She is survived by her two daughters; Mary Rose Roldan and Patricia Ann Cornell & Husband Anthony, grandchildren; Kristie Lynn Roldan, Susan Cornell-Kennon, Colleen Cornell & Nicole Chain & husband Jody Chain and great grandchildren; Rachel & Alyssa Chain, Thomas, Danielle & Tony Kennon. Pre-deceased by her husband, Joseph V. Kelly, granddaughter Kelly Cornell and many other friends and relatives.
Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019, 9:30 AM-10:30 AM, at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass following at 11:00 AM, at Sacred Heart Parish, Dover. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven, East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude Childrens' Hospital, www.stjude.org/
Published in Daily Record on July 18, 2019