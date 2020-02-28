Services
Sophie L. Raymond

Sophie L. Raymond Obituary
Sophie L. Raymond

Hackettstown - Sophie L. Raymond, 84, of Hackettstown NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Sophie is survived by her daughter Belinda Singe and son-in-law Herb, and her son Gary Raymond and his wife Jennifer. Her grandchildren are Alexander Raymond and his wife Bea, Elizabeth Raymond, Heidi Singe and Herb William Singe.

Sophie retired from M&M/Mars as a financial specialist. Earlier in her career she was employed by Great Meadows Central School in the cafeteria and served as the court clerk in Independence Township.

Mass will be held at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 302 High St., Hackettstown, NJ on April 4, 10:30 a.m. Celebration of Life to follow. Arrangements by Cochran Funeral Home, see www.cochranfuneral.com for a more complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
