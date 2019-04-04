|
Spyro S. Matthews
Ledgewood - Spyro S. Matthews, 86, of Ledgewood, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Greece and resided in Roxbury Twp. Since 2000, formerly of Northvale. He was the owner of the Chester Hills Diner and Matthews Colonial Diner.
He is survived by Kiki his wife of 55 years; two children Dimitri and his wife Helen of Long Valley and Kathy Batsides and her husband Jim of Long Valley; three brothers Peter, Steve and Stanley; two sisters Potoula Georgoutsos and Evagelia Triantafilakos; four grandchildren Alexa; Christos, Michael and Jack.
Visitation Thursday, April 4, 2019, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service Friday, April 5, 2019, 12:00PM at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, Randolph. Interment to follow at Stanhope Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Greek Children's Fund, PO Box 541500, Flushing, NY 11354.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 4, 2019