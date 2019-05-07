|
|
Stacey K. Bryant
Wharton - Stacey K. Bryant, 62, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital/Denville.
Stacey attended Morris Hills High School and graduated from M.C.C.C.
Ms. Bryant began her working life at the Dover Trust Co. and moved on to a 30 year career beginning at Allied Signal and retired from Honeywell of Morris Plains as Senior Executive Assistant and Office Services Administrator for Human Resources and Communications.
Stacey had a deep love of music and animals. She was an accomplished, self-taught player of the guitar, banjo and ukulele, owning several of each. She was a loving caretaker of her many birds and dogs.
She was an active member of the Wharton United Community Church where she served on many committees and was the official church photographer. The church was her sanctuary, filled with good memories and faithful friends.
Predeceased by her mother, Elaine L. Bryant (nee Shupe) in 2008.
Survived by her father, Warren E. Bryant of Wharton. Also survived by many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held 7pm on Thursday, May 9th at the Wharton United Community Church, 20 Church St., Wharton, NJ 07885. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stacey's memory to your local chapter of the ASPCA would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on May 7, 2019