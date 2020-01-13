|
Stacy L. Dalton
Morris Plains - Stacy L. Dalton (nee Cullen), 49, of Morris Plains, NJ, passed away after a long illness on January 12, 2020. Stacy was born in Morristown, NJ on September 3, 1970. She graduated from Morristown High School, Class of 1988, and then attended County College of Morris.
She went on to work for her family business, Cullen Plumbing, for 22 years, until she became too sick to work. Stacy lived most of her life in Morris Plains, going to Community Park School and Borough School. She enjoyed many years cheerleading for Twin Town Tigers and Morristown High School Colonials. Stacy enjoyed coaching for Twin Town Tigers and dancing for Susan's School of Dance for over 10 years. She was also heavily involved in the autistic community because of her two wonderful sons, Paul and Michael.
Stacy was predeceased by her mother, Linda L. Cullen (nee DeBiasi); her beloved son of 18 years, Michael LaMonica; and her father-in-law, Peter P. Dalton, Sr.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Peter P. Dalton, Jr.; her loving children, Paulie and Susie LaMonica, and Maranda and Mattie Dalton. Having been blessed with her 5 amazing children was the greatest joy of her life. She is also survived by her wonderful father, Paul F. Cullen, Sr. and her mother-in-law, Eileen Danitz (nee Maddaluna); her brother, Paul Cullen, Jr. and his wife Maria; her brother-in-law, Sean Dalton and his wife Donna. Stacy also has two nephews, Paul and Chris Cullen, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Stacy was also blessed with two loving Godparents, Richard and Ann Brown.
Stacy's life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church in Cedar Knolls, NJ. Hours of visitation will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Doyle Funeral Home (www.doylefh.com). Burial will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Morris Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly requested in Stacy's memory to the Morris Minute Men (www.morrisminutemen.org).
Stacy fought heroically through her illness for many years.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020