Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
Byram Twp. - Stanley Kurek, 94, of Byram Twp. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

Stanley served in the Army during WWII. He was employed by Bell Labs in Whippany as a machinist for many years prior to retiring. Post retirement he enjoyed his times at Trailerama. He was a volunteer Fireman for 52 years with Cranberry Lake (Byram Twp.) Fire Department.

Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Blanche; his daughter, Kathy;son, John; and three adoring grandchildren: Mark, Mackenzie and Jack, each of whom he enjoyed and loved greatly. As well, his faithful companion, Dingo.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19th at 10:00AM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main St, Netcong. Interment will follow at Stanhope Union Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 - 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stanley's name to: Byram Twp. Fire Dept., 225 Route 206, Andover, NJ 07821, or via www.gofundme.com/stanley-kurek-memorial-fund to benefit the Fire Department. For complete obit or to send a condolence message visit: NetcongFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 16, 2019
