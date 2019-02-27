Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Denville, NJ
View Map
Resources
Clearwater - Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend passed away on February 23, 2019 at the age of 66. He will be deeply missed by his family and close friends he made throughout his lifetime.Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1st from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Norman Dean Funeral Home, Denville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2nd at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church, Denville. Interment to follow Locust Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2019
