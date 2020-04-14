|
Stephen Blaine
Stephen Blaine passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 as a result of Covid-19 at Andover Subacute and Rehab II. He was 64. Born in Dover NJ to Ernest Blaine and Louise Blaine (Burt), he was raised in Mendham with his brother Ernie and sister Sharon.
Steve was active in boy scouts, sports and was an altar boy at church. He was an exceptional soccer player and was part of the Iron Area Champion Men's Soccer Team. He was the leading high scorer in Morris County his junior and senior year. He attended North Carolina State University on a full soccer scholarship. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity.
When he was 19 years old he began his lifelong struggle with mental illness. He spent most of his adult life at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital. Three years ago he was transferred to Andover Subacute and Rehab II. Steve did well with structure in his life and felt at home. He loved to engage with other patients and staff. He always had a handshake, hug or kiss for everyone he met. He especially enjoyed his visits with his nephew, Paul Farrell Jr. and looked forward to good food and treats from his sister.
We want to thank the staff at Andover Subacute and Greystone for the special care given to Stephen all these years.
Stephen was predeceased by his mother and father, Ernest and Louise Blaine. He leaves behind his brother Ernie and wife Karen and his sister Sharon Farrell and husband Paul as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
A family graveside service was held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester, NJ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would be grateful for donations to Greystone Park Association 59 Koch Avenue Cottage 12 Morris Plains, NJ 07950. Arrangements by the Bailey Funeral Home www.baileyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020