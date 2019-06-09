|
|
Stephen Duch
Peekskill, NY - 2/10/1917 - 12/11/2018 Age 101.
Stephen died peacefully in his sleep, at his home in Peekskill, NY, where he had lived for the past 10 years. Born in Newark, NJ to Mary Zaplatynska and John Duch, Steve later graduated from Cooper Union as a chemical engineer and worked at Allied Chemical (among other companies) for many years. He also lived with his family, in Dunellen, Morris Plains, Mendham and Manahawkin, NJ, as well as in Illinois, California, Delaware, Ohio and East Aurora, NY. During WWII, Steve worked at Wabash River Ordinance, in Illinois, producing plastic explosives for the war effort. He met his wife, Patricia McCormack at that time. They were wed on June 5th, 1944 and remained happily married for 55 years, until her death on June 21st, 1999. Steve and Pat were predeceased by their daughter, Sheila Maneca (Fernando), in 1989.
Stephen will be remembered, with love and admiration, by his children: Diane Barkoe, Stephanie Augonnet, Tim Duch (Lee) and John Duch (Clare); his grandchildren: Sebastian Barkoe, Josh Pellegrino (Steph), Amanda, Sam and Jack Duch, Nick and Jonah Duch; and his great-granddaughters Rose and Katie Pellegrino.
The life of Stephen Duch will be celebrated with a Memorial Mass on Saturday, June 15th at 12:00 noon, in the Chapel of St. Joseph's Church, in Mendham, NJ, followed by his burial at 1:00 pm at Hilltop Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on June 9, 2019