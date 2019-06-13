|
Stephen John Bolcar
Boonton - Stephen John Bolcar, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Stephen was a lifelong resident of Boonton. He proudly served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII and was Honorably Discharged as a Staff Sgt.
He worked in several local businesses including, Boonton Molding, Dumont Corp. in Paterson and RFL Corp. in Boonton Twp.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Emily and daughter-in-law, Debbie. Surviving are his devoted children, Judith (Byron) Speckamann, Stephen Bolcar and Allen (Cecelia) Bolcar; also 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, Junes 14th from 4-8 pm at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15th at 10:30 am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 910 Birch St., Boonton, NJ. The interment with Military Honors will follow at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery in Boonton.
In lieu of flowers, donations to , would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Record on June 13, 2019