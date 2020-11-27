Stephen John George
Gladstone - Stephen John George, 81, of Gladstone, NJ passed away peacefully after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Wharton, NJ, spent the majority of his life in Brookside, NJ where he and his wife, Susan raised their two sons, until finally residing in Gladstone, NJ for the past 23 years.
"Steve," as he was known to friends, was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served between 1957-1963. He then worked at Hercules Powder Company, where he contributed to making gunpowder for warfare. During his tenure, he met his beautiful wife, Susan, and was married several months later. They spent over 56 loving years together, during which time they started and ran Old Brookside Greenhouses & Nurseries--their successful family business--for over 33 years. Steve served as president of NJ Farm Bureau from 1988 to 1994 and received the Arthur West Distinguished Service to NJ Farm Bureau award in 2018. Steve faithfully served on the board of the Farm Family Insurance Company for over two decades and served as Vice Chairman from 1999 to 2001. Upon retirement, he started his own consulting firm, Friendship Business Ventures, where he led an effort to make NJ-grown asparagus available in China.
Steve enjoyed traveling with his family, watching his grandchildren play sports, supporting their artistic endeavors, working for hours in the yard with Susan, and sharing his lifelong knowledge with others. He and Susan were great patrons of The Frelinghuysen Arboretum and hosted dozens of bus trips and lectures for members and Morris County residents. Steve developed a true passion for painting at the age of 74 after being inspired by his grandson, Jeremy. He created hundreds of paintings, signing each one with "Pops" and even guest taught at Newell Elementary School in Allentown, NJ (his grandchildren's' school). He hosted his first art show in Harrisburg, PA in 2017 and his work is currently being shown at the Parliament Arts Organization in York, PA. He claimed he was "Just a Painter," but his sjg_pops_art Instagram followers know creating art was his love. Steve loved gifting his art to others, celebrating the accomplishments of his kids and grandkids, writing long letters, sending along articles of interest, and being a good friend to many.
Steve was predeceased in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen (Lovas) George, his brother, Joseph, sisters-in-law Margaret Armitage, Sarah Hewitt and brother-in-law, Charles Rarick. Surviving are his beloved wife, Susan M. George, sons Joseph P. George (Barrie Ann) of Carlisle, PA and Paul D. George (Sallie Anne) of Allentown, NJ, grandchildren, Trent, Sydney, Jeremy and Alyx, as well as his sister, Helene Rarick, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his "bonus" son, Rathi Niyogi (Kimberly), their daughter, Lyla, and many special friends.
A private memorial will be held at a later time due to COVID-19 restrictions. In accordance with his commitment to NJ agriculture and cultivating leadership, contributions may be made in his memory to the NJ Future Farmers of America Foundation (FFA Foundation, Inc., PO BOX 214, Allentown, NJ 08501-0214) or the Friends of the Frelinghuysen Arboretum (https://www.arboretumfriends.org/about-friends
) and would be greatly appreciated.