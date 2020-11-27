I had the pleasure of knowing Sue and Steve at The Frelinghuysen Arboretum, where I worked and they were longtime Board members of the Friends of the Frelinghuysen. They were lovely to work with - energetic, enthusiastic and generous. Steve also shared his knowledge of China with my son before he traveled there. I have wonderful memories of receiving an Arbor Day tree with the Georges too. He was a great supporter of the Arboretum, lending his considerable talents to its success for many years. May his memory be a blessing for all his family.

Lesley Parness

Friend