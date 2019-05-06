|
|
Stephen Krall
Rockaway Twp. - Stephen Krall died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at The Oakes in Denville. He was 91. Born in Rockaway Twp., he was a lifelong resident.
Mr. Krall was a Fireman employed by the County of Morris for 30 years before his reitrement in 1989. He served in the Army during World War II.
He was predeceased by his wife, Doris in 2008. He is survived by two sons: Sam Krall of Rockaway Twp., and George Krall of Kenvil; his sister, Emma Schrader of FL, and four grandchildren: Stephanie, Stephen, Karri, and Jamie.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 7th from 4:00 to 6:45 PM with a funeral service immediately following at 6:45PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on May 6, 2019