Stephen P. Hegarty
Stephen P. Hegarty passed away on Thursday, September 19th 2019. He was 52.
He is pre-deceased by his mother, father, brother and sister.
Survivors include his wife, 2 sons, 10 brothers & sisters, his 11 nieces, 14 nephews, his 3 great nieces & 8 great nephews; his in-laws and his beloved companions, his dogs, April and Chief.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Sunday, September 22nd 2019 at 4:30p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235. Cremation: Private. Visiting hours are on Sunday from 1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m. at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to NJ Highlands Coalition. c/o Green Pond Environmental Foundation. P.O. Box 648, Newfoundland, NJ 07435. The family is asking for everyone to please dress casual!!!! Suits discouraged. Jeans and bright colors are encouraged! For Stephen's complete obituary, please visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 21, 2019