Stephen R. Mott
Flanders - September 15, 1946 - May 26, 2019. Steve, 72, died peacefully at home. He lived in Metuchen, NJ before moving to Flanders in 1983 with his family. He graduated from Metuchen High School in 1964, Roanoke College, Salem, VA in 1968 and was drafted into the army after graduation. He served in Vietnam where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged as sergeant in 1970.
Steve married Daphne Lantz in 1972 and had two sons, Timothy (Rachel) and Gregory (Megan) and six grandchildren, Zachary, Jonathon, Kailey, Lily, Molly, and Sophia. He was an insurance broker and underwriter in New York and NewJersey. He coached recreation soccer, basketball, and track and field and was a certified high school track and field official for many years.
He is survived by his wife, sons, grandchildren, mother Phyllis Reed Mott, brother Jeffrey (Lynda), sister, Deborah (Fredrick) Johnson, and a large extended family.
Arrangements are at the convenience of the family. If you wish to remember Steve please make a contribution in his name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238
Published in Daily Record on May 31, 2019