|
|
Stephen W. Rozan, MD
Morristown - Stephen W. Rozan, MD, of Morristown passed away on March 27, 2020, at Sunrise in Madison. He was 84.
He lived in Mendham for nearly 40 years where he raised his family, eventually retiring to Morristown.
He is survived by his wife Marie Rozan, MD of Morristown; children Laura Rozan Tenbarge of Newtown, PA and David Rozan of Brooklyn, NY as well as their spouses and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his older brother, Gerald H. Rozan.
Stephen was born in Brooklyn to George and Syd Rozan on December 8, 1935. Growing up, he tended a victory garden at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden during World War II, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, and graduated from Erasmus Hall High School, where he was a member of the chess and physics clubs.
Stephen received his MD from George Washington University. Afterward, he was in the United States Navy where he served as the ship's doctor on the USS Bryce Canyon. Then, he finished his residency at New York University School of Medicine and joined on the NYU faculty.
He served the Morristown community as a dermatologist. He was a founding member of Affiliated Dermatologists and was Chief of Dermatology at Morristown Memorial Hospital.
His family will remember him as a loving husband and father who enjoyed travel, history, art, and classical music.
The family held a private funeral gathering at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd., Mendham www.baileyfuneral.com. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to .
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020