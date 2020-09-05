Stephen William Averett
Myrtle Beach, SC - Stephen Averett, formerly of Long Valley, New Jersey passed away peacefully on August 21 at the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach South Carolina. Stephen was the son of Carol Jean and Elliott "Clint" Averett III, who lived in Long Valley, New Jersey for 38 years.
Stephen was born at Overlook Hospital in Summit, New Jersey on June 18, 1987. He was only 33 years old at the time of his passing.
Stephen graduated from West Morris Central High School in Chester and later attended Morris County College in Randolph, NJ.
Stephen loved karate and achieved the rank of 2nd degree black belt. He loved people and would always try to help them in any way that he could. Most importantly, Stephen loved his family and was embraced as a wonderful, loving son.
Stephen moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in June 2018 with his parents.
Stephen is survived by his sister Jennifer Averett of Washington, New Jersey and his father, Elliott Averett III of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In the last two years, Stephen was predeceased by his brother, Elliott Averett IV, as well as his mother, Carol Jean Averett.
Services will be held at a later date in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's or the American Cancer Society
.