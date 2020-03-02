|
Steven F. Schoener
Steven F. Schoener, 65, formerly of Budd Lake, passed Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Hackettstown Hospital after a brief illness.
He was the son of the late Fred Schoener and Joan (Kidd) Schoener.
Surviving are his brother, Rick Schoener; sister, Lisa (Schoener) Garner; children Jennifer Schoener, Caren Thomas, Dawn Pellegrino and Steven Schoener, and nine grandchildren.
He worked at Hanover Floral for over 40 years as a landscape designer. He loved music and fishing. Steve will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020