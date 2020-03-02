Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Schoener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven F. Schoener

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven F. Schoener Obituary
Steven F. Schoener

Steven F. Schoener, 65, formerly of Budd Lake, passed Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Hackettstown Hospital after a brief illness.

He was the son of the late Fred Schoener and Joan (Kidd) Schoener.

Surviving are his brother, Rick Schoener; sister, Lisa (Schoener) Garner; children Jennifer Schoener, Caren Thomas, Dawn Pellegrino and Steven Schoener, and nine grandchildren.

He worked at Hanover Floral for over 40 years as a landscape designer. He loved music and fishing. Steve will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -