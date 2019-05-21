Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Morristown - Steven Hoeffner died on Friday, May 17, 2019 in his home. Born in Morristown, he lived in Morristown all his life. He was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickerson. Steven was co-owner with his brother, Martin, at the family butcher business, Hoeffner's.

He served on the Morristown planning board for 8 years. Additionally, he was a craft artist who created whimsical ornaments with the brand name "Market Street".

He is predeceased by his father, Martin, and his mother, Hermine. Survived by his sister, Elizabeth Hoeffner of Madison, his brother, Martin and his wife Carol of SC. He is also survived by his two nephews, Douglas and Martin and six great neices and nephews: Abagail, Martin Thomas, Genevieve, Laura, Sydney and Griffin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Morristown on Thursday at 10:00am. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Morristown. Hours of visitation, Wednesday 4pm to 7pm at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960.
Published in Daily Record on May 21, 2019
